Entertainment

Courteney Cox pens heartfelt wish for Jennifer Aniston on her 56th birthday

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston spent a decade sharing the screen on the hit NBC sitcom 'Friends'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Courteney Cox pens heartfelt wish Jennifer Aniston on her 56th birthday
Courteney Cox pens heartfelt wish Jennifer Aniston on her 56th birthday

Jennifer Aniston is marking her 56th birthday and Courteney Cox is there to make her day even more special.

Cox took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to ring in her Friends costar’s 56th birthday with a rare photo.

"Happy birthday to my friend for life," Cox wrote alongside a throwback image of her and Aniston posing and smiling together.

She further gushed, "Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you."

"Remember our CATS audition?," Cox added with a wink emoji, seemingly referencing their old-school pic.


Cox and Aniston spent a decade sharing the screen on the hit NBC sitcom Friends.

In June, Aniston expressed a similar sentiment for Cox to mark her 60th birthday.

"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," Aniston captioned a carousel of photos of her and Cox throughout the years.

She further added, "She’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you."

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston starred in all 10 seasons of Friends as Monica Geller and Rachel Green, respectively.

Britney Spears’ biopic faces big setback After singer’s puzzling response

Britney Spears’ biopic faces big setback After singer’s puzzling response
Mawra Hocane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor heaps praise on her

Mawra Hocane's 'Sanam Teri Kasam' co-actor heaps praise on her

Taylor Swift's future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce spills about their first meeting

Taylor Swift's future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce spills about their first meeting
Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic Valentine’s celebration in Canada

Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic Valentine’s celebration in Canada
Kylie Jenner joins boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2025 SBIFF
Kylie Jenner joins boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at 2025 SBIFF
Kanye West faces major career setback after anti-Semitic controversial posts
Kanye West faces major career setback after anti-Semitic controversial posts
One Direction makes big decision on BRIT Awards reunion for late Liam Payne
One Direction makes big decision on BRIT Awards reunion for late Liam Payne
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin team up for new film
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley, Hero Fiennes Tiffin team up for new film
Madonna reacts to Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue photoshoot amid comparison
Madonna reacts to Sabrina Carpenter’s Vogue photoshoot amid comparison
Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous tips at Grammys afterparty
Taylor Swift wins hearts with generous tips at Grammys afterparty
Travis Scott reveals dream collaborations with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
Travis Scott reveals dream collaborations with Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez set to release 'secret' new single on Valentine's Day?
Selena Gomez set to release 'secret' new single on Valentine's Day?
Liam Payne battled ‘sexuality’ crisis, ‘sexted’ other men before death
Liam Payne battled ‘sexuality’ crisis, ‘sexted’ other men before death
Drake gave shocking statement before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show
Drake gave shocking statement before Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl show
Sabrina Carpenter heats up Vogue cover with sizzling vintage glam: SEE
Sabrina Carpenter heats up Vogue cover with sizzling vintage glam: SEE
Demi Moore receives touching tribute from John Stamos after AARP Award win
Demi Moore receives touching tribute from John Stamos after AARP Award win