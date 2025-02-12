Courteney Cox pens heartfelt wish for Jennifer Aniston on her 56th birthday

Jennifer Aniston is marking her 56th birthday and Courteney Cox is there to make her day even more special.
Cox took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to ring in her Friends costar’s 56th birthday with a rare photo.
"Happy birthday to my friend for life," Cox wrote alongside a throwback image of her and Aniston posing and smiling together.
She further gushed, "Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend. I feel so lucky to be growing up with you."
"Remember our CATS audition?," Cox added with a wink emoji, seemingly referencing their old-school pic.
Cox and Aniston spent a decade sharing the screen on the hit NBC sitcom Friends.
In June, Aniston expressed a similar sentiment for Cox to mark her 60th birthday.
"Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial," Aniston captioned a carousel of photos of her and Cox throughout the years.
She further added, "She’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you."
Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston starred in all 10 seasons of Friends as Monica Geller and Rachel Green, respectively.