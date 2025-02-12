Entertainment

Travis Kelce receives heartfelt praises from 'Happy Gilmore 2' director

Travis Kelce gears up to appear in a sports-comedy movie 'Happy Gilmore 2'

  February 12, 2025
Travis Kelce, who is all ready to make his theatrical debut with Happy Gilmore 2, was showered with heartfelt praise by the movie makers. 

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter magazine, the director of an upcoming sports-comedy film, Dannis Dugan, discussed the NFL athlete's acting skills in the movie.

The 78-year-old filmmaker said, "His acting was really good and funny, and he was just a genuinely nice guy."

"I met him for a day and a half, loved working with him, and now every time he catches a pass on TV, I say, My best friend caught another pass," Dugan added.

The renowned American director, who is also an executive producer of Happy Gilmore 2, stated he loved working with Kelce, as he has remarkably done his job as an actor in the forthcoming sequel.

Dugan made these comments after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his acting debut in FX's drama series Grotesquerie.

Despite his little appearance in the drama series, Travis Kelce proved he is a method actor and is now ready to appear on big screens with Happy Gilmore 2.

As of now, the movie director, Dannis Dugan, has not announced the release date of the movie. 

