Sci-Tech

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return ahead of schedule, date revealed

NASA reveals stranded astronauts return date in Elon Musk's SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return ahead of schedule, date revealed
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore to return ahead of schedule, date revealed

NASA stranded astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to come back home sooner than planned.

According to Hindustan Times, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, announced a new return date for the stranded astronauts after US President Donald Trump asked Elon Musk to bring them back as soon as possible.

The space agency said that instead of sending new spacecraft to bring back Starliner astronauts, it has now planned to use previously flown SpaceX Crew Dragon for its Crew-10 mission. This change in plan will bring Williams and Wilmore earlier than the previous schedule.

NASA also announced that it is accelerating the launching and return date of upcoming International Space Station crew rotation missions. 

The launch that was earlier scheduled for March 25 has now been moved up to Wednesday, March 12, 2025.However, this is "pending mission readiness and completion of the agency's certification of flight readiness process.”

Moreover, the agency explained that the mission management team decided to use the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule after the production of the new spacecraft got delayed.

NASA states, “Teams will work to complete Dragon’s refurbishment and ready the spacecraft for flight, which includes trunk stack, propellant load, and transportation to SpaceX’s hangar at 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida to be mated with the mission’s Falcon 9 rocket.”

Notably, the capsule that was used to bring Williams and Wilmore, who went on a mission in June 2024, home is called Endurance.

Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win

Shakira kicks off Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour after Grammy win
King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future

King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future
Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set

Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set
Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury

Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury
February cosmic events: Snow moon, last planetary parade
February cosmic events: Snow moon, last planetary parade
US, UK snub international AI declaration at Paris Summit
US, UK snub international AI declaration at Paris Summit
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminates night sky, leaves Californians in awe
Meta performance-based layoff casts doubts among employees
Meta performance-based layoff casts doubts among employees
Sam Altman warns AI users of major risks ahead
Sam Altman warns AI users of major risks ahead
Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast
Sam Altman claps back at Elon Musk’s $97.4b OpenAI bid with Twitter roast
Meta unveils mind-reading tech that lets you type with your brain
Meta unveils mind-reading tech that lets you type with your brain
WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts to simplify status updates
WhatsApp rolls out new shortcuts to simplify status updates
T-Mobile, Starlink partnership to end connectivity issues in remote areas
T-Mobile, Starlink partnership to end connectivity issues in remote areas
Protect your privacy: Tip to keep online conversations safe
Protect your privacy: Tip to keep online conversations safe
PlayStation network restored after longest outage with surprising bonus
PlayStation network restored after longest outage with surprising bonus
Elon Musk breaks silence on buying TikTok
Elon Musk breaks silence on buying TikTok