Entertainment

Taylor Swift's future sister-in-law Kylie Kelce spills about their first meeting

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025


Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce broke her silence on her and husband Jason Kelce's first meeting with Taylor Swift.

In the new teaser of the Call Her Daddy podcast's latest episode, which is set to release on Wednesday, February 12, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles player shared how she met her brother-in-law’s celebrity girlfriend.

Kylie confirmed that she and Taylor first met during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on January 21, 2024.

The 32-year-old revealed , "People are deeply disturbed by this…There was like all of this stuff leading up to it about, 'Well, why haven’t they met?' 'They’ve avoiding each other." 

"I’m not avoiding anyone. I’m more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating," the soon-to-be-mother of four noted.

Furthermore, she also playfully added that she also didn’t met Travis for nearly a year when Jason and her first started dating.

Previously, in April, Kylie called Travis and Taylor relationship "amazing," and has always referred to the Lover singer as "great."

Following their introduction with Taylor in January, Kylie and Jason Kelce attended their first Eras Tour show on June 21, at London’s Wembley Stadium.

