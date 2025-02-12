Entertainment

Britney Spears’ biopic faces big setback After singer’s puzzling response

The 'Womanizer' singer is currently facing challenges to agree on making her bombshell biopic in a movie

  • February 12, 2025
Britney Spears' much-anticipated biopic has hit a roadblock as the pop star’s cryptic and conflicting reaction to the project has thrown its future into doubt.

As per The Sun, the sources shared that the Womanizer singer is currently facing challenges to agree on making her bombshell biopic in a movie.

The source shared that Spears is “changing her mind like the wind” while in a process to make a storyboard for the biopic.

According to another source, the biopic was still in its "early stages of development" when production started, and several potential directions for the film have been proposed.

The insider claimed, “As soon as it feels like they’re moving in one direction though, Britney will take it in another.”

Spears' current manager, Cade Hudson, is an executive producer on the biopic and he shared ideas between the creative team and Britney, “but it feels like it’s an ever-changing project at the moment with no clear direction,” the source added.

To note, Universal Studios won the right to produce a biopic about the 43-year-old pop superstar, and Wicked director Jon M. Chu will helm the film after the release of that film's highly anticipated second half.

