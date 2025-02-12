Entertainment

Hilary Duff's husband Matthew Koma condemns Kanye West's hateful comments

Matthew Koma gives befitting response to Yeezy founder Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks

  February 12, 2025
Hilary Duff's husband and popular American musician Matthew Koma slammed Kanye West for his controversial anti-Semitic comments.

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter released his personal shirts and condemned the rapper's hateful remarks about the Jewish community.

According to Mail Online, Kanye raised eyebrows on Sunday, February 9th, when his clothing brand 'Yeezy.com' website launched shirts that featured Nazi swastika symbols, which seemingly hurt the Jewish community's sentiments. 

Being a Jewish committee member, Matthew has fired back by releasing his own shirts that simply read, "F**k Ye." 

The father-of-three reportedly sold his shirts for $20 and announced that the earnings of the shirts will go to the Blue Card Holocaust survivor charity.

For those unaware, the Blue Card Fund's mission is to provide aid to needy Holocaust victims and survivors.

Taking to Instagram, Matthew shared the first glimpse of his apparel on Tuesday, February 11th, 2025. 

The musician-turned-businessman penned a sarcastic caption and wrote, "Hey I can make a shirt too - link in bio, all proceeds to the blue card holocaust survivor charity."

As of now, neither Kanye West nor his representatives have publicly commented on Matthew Koma's befitting response. 

