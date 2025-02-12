Entertainment

Usher sings his heart out for wife Jennifer Goicoechea on 1st wedding anniversary

The 'Hey Daddy' singer showed love to his wife with his own version of Robin Thicke's 'Angels'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025


Usher marked his first wedding anniversary with wife Jennifer Goicoechea in the most romantic way, serenading her with a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the Hey Daddy singer showed love to his wife with his own version of Robin Thicke's Angels.

Usher began a ballad while playing a video, "All the things I've done before this, they don't mean a thing.”

Before winking at the camera and the anniversary to his wife the Yeah singer sang the chorus, "Angel, my angel.”

In a caption, he wrote, "Happy Anniversary Boogs. So happy the Universe brought us together. God truly blessed me. You’re my Angel."

To note, on February 11, Ushe and Goicoechea celebrated their first wedding anniversary after their sweet and intimate Las Vegas wedding following Usher’s star-studded Super Bowl halftime show at Allegiant Stadium

The couple exchanged their wedding vows at Vegas Weddings' drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane.

At the wedding Usher rocked in an abstract, asymmetrical black and white tux, while Goicoechea exuded charm in chic all-white, off-the-shoulder pants suit with white designer glasses and sparkly cream gloves.

For those unversed, Usher and Goicoechea first sparked dating rumors when they captured together at producer Keith Thomas' 40th birthday party in June 2019.

