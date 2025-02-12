King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘split up’ to cover key royal commitments

King Charles and Queen Camilla took on separate royal duties at Buckingham Palace, each hosting their own receptions on the same day.
As per GB News, the British Monarch and the Queen of Consort hosted separate receptions at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
The reception is set to arrange in honour of representatives from their Military Affiliations..
King Charles and Queen Camille will meet with various military units and regiments in individual ceremonies.
The purpose to host separate receptions at Buckingham Palace is to ensure both King Charles and Queen Camilla can dedicate maximum time to their respective military guests.
They will personally thank representatives from each unit for their continued service and dedication.
To note, Charles has launched extensive military connections with the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force.
The King's naval affiliations include HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.
Additionally, he has ties to elite Army formations like the Parachute Regiment and the Royal Corps of Marines.
The Royal Tank Regiment, the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and the Royal Gurkha Rifles are among the ancient regiments with whom King Charles has strong links.