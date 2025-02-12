Entertainment

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée Maya Henry makes shocking claims about late singer

Liam Payne and Maya Henry called off their engagement in 2022

Liam Payne's former fiancée Maya Henry made a shocking claim about the late singer days after his sudden demise.

In an interview with Rolling Stones magazine, the Texan model revealed that the late musician shared a few intimate photos of herself, which were captured during their past relationship.

Maya said Liam took those images without her consent and even shared them after their breakup.

The 25-year-old model-turned-actress stated, "Now after everything, what hurts the most is that even after his death, I’m left with the aftermath of his actions that continue to unfold."

"As I’ve uncovered the extent of his non-consensual image sharing images he acquired during our engagement and shared without my knowledge or consent, I’m faced with the complexity of grieving for someone I cared so deeply about despite the pain they have caused me," Maya added.

This is the first time the fashionista has spoken out about her ex-fiance after his sudden passing.

Maya and Liam initially sparked romance speculations back in August 2019. 

They reportedly got engaged in August 2020 before parting ways in May 2022. 

For those unaware, Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling from his hotel's balcony in Palermo. 

At the time of his demise, the former One Direction member was dating Kate Cassidy. 

