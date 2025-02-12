King Charles meets key figure in new royal outing

King Charles has met a special key person during his royal outing at Tottenham's stadium.
On Wednesday, the British monarch was spotted at Tottenham Hotspur's football pitch after meeting their club captains Son Heung-mi and Bethany England.
Charles celebrated the football club's positive socio-economic impact on the local community during his visit to Tottenham Hotspur, as per GB News.
Moreover, Tottenham Hotspur FC also honoured Charles by giving him a replica of the club's historic original golden cockerel statue.
King Charles also met Efe Obada, the longest-serving British NFL player, and Phoebe Schecter, captain of Team GB Women's Flag Football team and NFL Global Flag Ambassador.
The athletes accompanied the monarch through the players' tunnel onto the pitch.
His appearance came after the royal palace released a video message.
The statement alongside clip read, “This National Apprenticeship Week, meet some of the apprentices working on the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme helping to safeguard heritage related skills and to protect the Palace for future generations.”
King Charles' visit showcased various community initiatives, including youth programmes and educational opportunities that have transformed the area around the state-of-the-art stadium.