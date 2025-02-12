King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future

King Charles III is believed to have made his feelings clear on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future in the monarchy.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from their Royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, will not be stripped of their honours, claimed a palace insider.
In a delightful update for the parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid Invictus Games 2025 events in Vancouver, Canada, a Buckingham Palace insider has clarified that the 76-year-old monarch has no intentions to take Harry and Meghan's royal titles.
According to the soutce, close to the king has claimed that Charles is not a "punitive" and he would never desire to publicly insult his son and daughter-in-law.
The source further confirmed that despite the couple's very derogatory claims about members of the royal family in their bombshell interview with Oprah, Netflix series and Harry's infamous memoir, Spare, Charles is not "considering" to strip their title of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
To note, late Queen Elizabeth II removed Harry and Meghan's HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles when they left the UK in 2020, nearly two years after their marriage in 2018.
Since then, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in their Montecito mansion in LA California.
This update comes on the fifth day of Invictus Games, which Harry kicked off alongside Meghan Markle on February 9, 2025.