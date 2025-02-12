Travis Kelce opens up about Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles

Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce breaks silence on Super Bowl LIX heartbreak and future plans

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 12, 2025
Travis Kelce finally speaks out about the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX heartbreak.

According to Sports Illustrated, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce gets brutally honest about his Super Bowl LIX failure and opens up about his future plans amid retirement rumours.

Days after a high-voltage rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles, Kelce revealed what went wrong that caused his team to miss an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl victory.

American professional football tight end told in the new episode of the New Heights, "I’m kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field. I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys, you know, calm, cool, and collected. I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl.”

He called the 40-22 defeat “a tough pill to swallow” and “a hard reality” and apologised to everyone “for how it ended."

Addressing the retirement rumours, he asserted, “I know everybody wants to know whether or not I am playing next year, and right now I am just kicking everything down the road. I am not making any crazy decisions… I’ve been fortunate over the past five, six years, I’ve played more football than anybody.”

Notably, despite the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles, Kelce, who caught 4 passes in the final, made history with 35 catches in 5 Super Bowl games, surpassing Jerry Rice's previous record of 33.

