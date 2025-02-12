Royal

Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'separate' Valentines Day plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make shocking plans for Valentines Day after successful Invictus Games trip

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  February 12, 2025
Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s separate Valentines Day plans
Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'separate' Valentines Day plans

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have “separate” plans for Valentine’s Day.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex flew back to California to join her kids Archie and Lilibet.

Now, the Duke of Sussex is alone to attend the competition of wounded, sick service personnel and veterans.

A source told The Sun, “This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children. Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.’

The insider added, “This is Prince Harry’s event and she is there to support him but this was planned.”

Harry and Meghan arrived in Vancouver on Friday before spending two days in luxury ski resort Whistler.

As per the reports, the royal couple will be spending Valentine’s Day separately amid the ongoing talk about their “professional separation.”

A royal biographer Ingrid Seward also reflected on their recent Invictus Game trip during a chat with the media outlet.

She shared, "I thought it was unnecessary of Meghan to interfere with what is essentially Harry's baby. She knows that. He really doesn't need her. When Harry first launched the Invictus Games in London, he was launching it in front of his dad, his stepmum, and his brother.”

Notably, Invistus Games will conclude on February 16, 2025.

