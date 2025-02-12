Royal

King Felipe honors 25th anniversary of Prince of Asturias Lecture in Madrid

The Royal palace of Spain shares the update on King Felipe recent outing

  by Web Desk
  
  February 12, 2025
King Felipe VI presided over a special ceremony in Madrid to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Prince of Asturias Lecture at Georgetown University.

The Royal palace of Spain took to the Instagram account on Tuesday to share the glimpses of the Spanish Monarch’s recent outing.

In a post, the Palace penned the caption, “King Felipe presides over in Madrid the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Prince of Asturias Lecture at Georgetown University, a prestigious academic program that promotes the relationship and knowledge of Spanish reality in the United States and emphasizes the importance of public-private collaboration to promote the creation and transfer of knowledge.”


Sharing the part of King’s speech, the palace noted, “I congratulate you on having placed the chair in the heart of Georgetown University and Washington DC. We have unnecessary reasons to thank you for the academic, research and disseminating work," the King emphasized in his speech.”

Prior to this King Felipe attended the burial of Rafael Altamira y Crevea, a renowned Spanish historian and jurist, and his wife, Pilar Redondo.

Marking his busy day, he made a second engagement of the day by presiding over the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the ENAIRE Foundation and presented the 29th edition of the Aeronautical Awards.

