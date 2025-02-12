Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's romantic Valentine’s celebration in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embraced the romance of Valentine’s Day with a secret getaway in Canada, enjoying an intimate celebration away from the spotlight.
As per Express.co.uk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a double date with pals Michael Bublé and his wife Louisana Lopilato
They went for a date after Harry and Meghan headed to Whistler, British Columbia, on Monday following spending three nights in Vancouver for the Invictus Games.
According to Town & Country magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a romantic date at Italian hotspot Il Caminetto.
However, the outlet did not publish any pictures of their intimate time, claiming the couples spent more than two hours dining at the restaurant.
Meghan allegedly wore her diamond Maya Brenner earrings with an Aquazzura shoe and a Carolina Herrera cloak.
The publication claimed that the Duke gave them as a Valentine's Day present last year.
To note, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showcased their love by going out representing that they still love each other.
Their move shut down the divorce speculation as the couple were under strict media scrutiny amid the couple being surrounded by split rumours.