Queen Mathilde's plane makes emergency landing in Costa Rica

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Queen Mathilde of Belgium is currently enjoying a three-day royal tour of Costa Rica.

However, her trip got off to a harrowing start as her plane was forced to carry out a priority landing landing due to a cracked windshield.

The plane landed 15 minutes ahead of schedule, but passengers on board were reportedly unaware of the emergency situation.

A royal commentator, Wim Dehandschutter, who was on the flight with Queen, took to X to share the incident.

"The airplane with Belgian Queen Mathilde landed in Costa Rica with a cracked windshield," he wrote.

Wim went on to share, "I was on that flight. As passengers, we didn’t notice anything, and we didn’t receive any notification during the flight or upon landing."

"Our KLM flight did leave Schiphol 20 minutes late, there was turbulence - as on many flights - and the landing was quite hard, but nothing seemed to be alarming. So I was a bit surprised when I read reports in the local media and on X about the 'emergency landing,'" he added.

Despite the harrowing start, Queen Mathilde’s trip has continued with her scheduled engagements, which includes meeting with Costa Rica's president, Rodrigo Chaves, and first lady Signe Zeikate.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s three-days visit is part of a UNICEF mission.

