Donald Trump announces to begin talk to end war after Putin call

Trump holds ‘lengthy and highly productive’ phone call with Vladimir Putin

  • February 13, 2025
US President Donald Trump announces to “immediately” begin negotiation talks to end Ukraine after a “lengthy” call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to CNN, Trump held a “lengthy and highly productive” telephone call with Putin on Wednesday morning, February 12, 2025, after Russia released Pennsylvania schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who was serving a 14-year sentence.

Sharing the details of the call with Putin, the Republican president wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, “I just had a lengthy and highly productive phone call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects."

The 78-year-old said that they talked about the "great benefit that we will someday have in working together" and agreed that the war between Russia and Ukraine should end.

“We agreed to work together very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations. We have also agreed to have our respective teams start negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelenskyy of Ukraine to inform him of the conversation, something which I will be doing right now,” he added.

Trump also reportedly talked to Zelensky shortly after talking to Putin.

Notably, this was the first officially known telephone talk between Trump and Putin since the Republican took the White House for the second time in January 2025. 

