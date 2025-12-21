Idris Elba takes over James Bond role from Daniel Craig? Fans go wild

Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Idris Elba may stars as 007 in the upcoming 'James Bond' film

Idris Elba has set the internet ablaze by teasing he might take over James Bond role from Daniel Craig.

Recently, the renowned British actor shared a hilarious reel on TikTok, striking a pose with James Bond wax figures at Madame Tussauds.

Meanwhile, the iconic Bond theme was playing in the background as the camera panned along the line of 007s.

The video concluded with Idris, 53, standing at the end of the James Bond wax figures line.

He captioned the post, “Wifey made me do it..”

His went wild in the comments, hyping up the A House of Dynamite actor as the perfect fit to take over from Daniel.

A fan commented, “The way we would show up to the theaters to see this would blow their minds!! Idris would be the best Bond ever!!!! Love this!! I agree with Wifey!!”

Another wrote, “2. "He's got the looks, the charm, the skills... Idris Elba is the ultimate Bond!”

“Do not get me excited for this. You would be an AMAZING Bond,” a third noted.

However, the movie franchise hasn't announced the next James Bond actor yet.

