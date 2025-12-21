'SNL' honors Rob Reiner with tribute days after murder

Saturday Night Live paid tribute to legendary director and actor Rob Reiner during its episode that aired on December 20, less than a week after he and his wife, Michele Reiner, were brutally murdered at their own Los Angeles home.
A memorial card featuring a throwback photo of Reiner was displayed ahead of the highly-popular show’s goodnights segment.
The tribute honored Reiner’s connection to SNL—he hosted the show’s third-ever episode in October 1975, shortly after the release of the series.
The SNL’s final episode of 2025 was hosted by Ariana Grande with Cher as the musical guest and also marked Bowen Yang’s final appearance as a cast member.
For those unaware, Rob and Michele Reiner were stabbed to death on December 14, their dead bodies were found by their daughter, who immediately contacted the police.
The couple’s son, Nick Reiner, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Nick, who is already struggling with deteriorated mental health, appeared in court on December 17, wearing a suicide-prevention smock and shackles.
His next court hearing is currently scheduled on January 7, 2026.
In a statement, Reiner’s children Jake and Romy expressed their grief and called the loss of their parents “horrific and devastating,” saying, “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”