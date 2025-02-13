Meghan Markle receives unexpected nod from late Queen’s cousin 

Late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Flora Vesterberg shared her admiration for Meghan Markle's fashion sense with a surprising move.
As reported by Hello!, Princess Alexandra of Kent’s granddaughter turned to her Instagram to share some snaps from her Italy vacation.
In the carousal of pictures she could be seen wearing ADEAM midnight blue mini skirt with a matching neck jumper and some black accessories.
With her Prada sunglasses and croc bag, Flora elevated her look with Russell & Bromley’s 'Master' riding boots which costs 525 euros and were crafted from black calf leather.
The boots, which were the highlight of the outfit, looked identical to the one Meghan Markle wore in Vancouver for her Canada trip with Prince Harry.
Additionally, the late Queen's cousin latest appearance comes two weeks after she displayed another stunning pair of boots.
The 30-year-old also proved her elegant fashion sense at her wedding, where she wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and custom-made Jimmy Choo heels.
Flora Vesterberg got married to financier Timothy Vesterberg in September 2020 in a private ceremony at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.