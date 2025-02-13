Royal

Meghan Markle receives unexpected nod from late Queen’s cousin

Princess Alexandra of Kent’s granddaughter Flora Vesterberg shares her admiration for Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Meghan Markle receives unexpected nod from late Queen’s cousin
Meghan Markle receives unexpected nod from late Queen’s cousin 

Late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Flora Vesterberg shared her admiration for Meghan Markle's fashion sense with a surprising move. 

As reported by Hello!, Princess Alexandra of Kent’s granddaughter turned to her Instagram to share some snaps from her Italy vacation.

In the carousal of pictures she could be seen wearing ADEAM midnight blue mini skirt with a matching neck jumper and some black accessories.

With her Prada sunglasses and croc bag, Flora elevated her look with Russell & Bromley’s 'Master' riding boots which costs 525 euros and were crafted from black calf leather.


The boots, which were the highlight of the outfit, looked identical to the one Meghan Markle wore in Vancouver for her Canada trip with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle receives unexpected nod from late Queen’s cousin

Additionally, the late Queen's cousin latest appearance comes two weeks after she displayed another stunning pair of boots.

The 30-year-old also proved her elegant fashion sense at her wedding, where she wore an Emilia Wickstead dress and custom-made Jimmy Choo heels.

Flora Vesterberg got married to financier Timothy Vesterberg in September 2020 in a private ceremony at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

Meghan Markle receives unexpected nod from late Queen’s cousin

Meghan Markle receives unexpected nod from late Queen’s cousin

'Parizaad' star Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding events kick off with magical qawali night

'Parizaad' star Ahmed Ali Akbar’s wedding events kick off with magical qawali night
NASA captures stunning bouquet of stars ahead of Valentine's Day

NASA captures stunning bouquet of stars ahead of Valentine's Day
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour

Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
Princess Tatiana addresses ex-husband’s new marriage in first public statement
Princess Tatiana addresses ex-husband’s new marriage in first public statement
Prince William meets young filmmakers at LSA before skipping BAFTAs
Prince William meets young filmmakers at LSA before skipping BAFTAs
Meghan Markle returns from Canada with special gifts for Archie & Lilibet
Meghan Markle returns from Canada with special gifts for Archie & Lilibet
King Charles calls for urgent Palace meeting after William receives sad news
King Charles calls for urgent Palace meeting after William receives sad news
Prince William set to take on 'powerful' role to support King Charles vision
Prince William set to take on 'powerful' role to support King Charles vision
Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'separate' Valentines Day plans
Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s 'separate' Valentines Day plans
King Charles meets key figure in new royal outing
King Charles meets key figure in new royal outing
King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future
King Charles makes generous call for Harry, Megha's royal future
Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury
Princess Anne's husband breaks cover in crutches after painful injury
Prince Harry tests Meghan Markle's singing skills before leaving Canada
Prince Harry tests Meghan Markle's singing skills before leaving Canada
Queen Mathilde makes powerful appearance after emergency plane landing
Queen Mathilde makes powerful appearance after emergency plane landing
King Felipe honors 25th anniversary of Prince of Asturias Lecture in Madrid
King Felipe honors 25th anniversary of Prince of Asturias Lecture in Madrid