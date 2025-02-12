King Charles calls for urgent Palace meeting after William receives sad news

King Charles has called for a special meeting after Prince William received a tragic news.
On Wednesday, a Sinn Fein spokesman shared that the First Minister, Michelle O’Neill has been invited to a political engagement in Windsor Castle.
The British monarch will host political leaders from across the UK at Windsor Castle.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and other leaders from Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will attend the meeting, as per The Standards.
The spokesperson said, “This event will be attended by the British Prime Minister, the First Ministers from Scotland and Wales, and the First Minister and deputy First Minister. This is an opportunity to advocate for the best interests of people and communities on our island.”
Michelle O’Neill will grace the event alongside deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly of the DUP.
This key meeting came after William’s former flying instructor Flight Sergeant Zach Stubbings has passed away at the age of 47.
He trained the Prince of Wales when he was based at RAF Valley in Anglesey from 2010 to 2013.