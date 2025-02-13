Royal

Prince William meets young filmmakers at LSA before skipping BAFTAs

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton will reportedly skip BAFTA Awards 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025


Prince William paid an exciting visit to the London Screen Academy (LSA) as the president of British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

The Prince of Wales, who is confirmed to skip the BAFTA Awards 2025, taking place at Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday met young students of arts and film making at LSA on Wednesday.

William on his official Instagram account offered fans a look into his visit to the arts institution with a carousel of delightful photos.

The candid clicks saw the future king interacting with the young students, who appeared to be explaining him the camera techniques and other post production details of this year's short film, Melomania.

In an adorable group photo, which was taken against the backdrop of what appeared to be a film set, designed by the students of LSA, the father-of-three flashed a wide smile for the camera standing among them.

William's post was accompanied by a caption which read, "As the industry celebrates the best in film at the @bafta Awards on Sunday, the future of film is already in the making at the @londonscreenacademy"

"At LSA, students gain hands-on experience in all aspects of production, from scriptwriting to set design, cinematography to post-production," it added.

The Instagram post further revealed, "The end of year project sees 380 students transform the school into a working film set." 

"This year’s short film, Melomania, featured a dystopian Steampunk submarine and a mysterious dock house, all built and filmed by these talented young people," it added.

To note, Prince William, who attended the awards event without Kate Middleton in 2024 will be skipping it this year as it is coinciding with their kids, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Louis's school break.

