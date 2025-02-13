Prince Harry shares exciting plans for UK return after King Charles' message

Prince Harry has lift the curtain on his exciting plans for UK return after receiving a good news from Buckingham Palace.
Just a day after it was reported that Harry's father King Charles is not "considering" to strip the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle of their royal titles, the 40-year-old has signalled his potential return to the UK.
The Duke of Sussex, who kicked off Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver, Canada on Saturday opened up about the multisports event in 2027, which will be hosted in his own homeland.
"I’ve already had lots of people come up to me and ask whether there’s going to be a continuous cycle of Winter Games, and the answer to that is, we’ll have to wait and see!," Harry told People magazine.
He continued, "It’s amazing how, after 10 years, we’re still doing this."
“We will continue the Games for as long as it's needed — and the need is increasing rather than reducing," the father-of-two noted.
Making a candid admission he further added, "So the fact that there will be a full cycle back to the U.K. is a place that I never thought we would be."
Prince Harry also confirmed, "as long as there’s a need for it, we will keep it going."
"I know the UK is looking forward to having the Games back to where it started," he added.
This surprising update comes from the duke after Meghan flew to the US without him as per their plan.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, the Suits actress shared a adorable photo of cute little presents, which she got for her kids, Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet from Canada.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot in 2018 left their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.
Late Queen Elizabeth II removed their titles His/Her Royal Highness at that time.
However, an inside source close to Charles has recently confirmed that the monarch has no intentions to insult his son and daughter-in-law by stealing their royal titles of Duke and Ducehess.