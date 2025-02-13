World

Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits

Do you know, most popular foods like chocolate chip cookies and french fries were discovered unexpectedly?

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits
Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits

Combining different cuisines to create food fusion is common worldwide but sometimes cooking experiments don’t always go as planned.

There are some famous foods that were not intentionally invented but were created by mistakes.

Sometimes mistakes can lead to surprisingly amazing food combinations or textures that become favourites.

Do you know, some of the most popular foods like chocolate chip cookies and french fries were discovered unexpectedly?

Let’s take a look at 5 fascinating stories behind iconic foods:

French fries:

Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits

French fries were first made by villagers in a French-speaking area of Belgium.

These villagers originally fried small fish for meals, but when the river froze in winter, they substituted potatoes, cutting them to resemble the fish before frying them.

Although this practice is common in the village this technique have made unexpected discovery which is now become the most popular dish in the world.

Ice lolly:

Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits

Ice lollies (popsicles) were also accidentally invented. In 1905 an eleven-year-old boy named Frank Epperson left a glass of powdered lemonade soda and water with a wooden stirrer outside overnight.

Due to freezing temperatures, the mixture froze, creating what is believed to be first ice lolly.

He initially called it the “Epsicle” and sold it to local children and afterwards he reintroduced it when he was an adult in an event with the name “popsicle.”

Chocolate chip cookies:

Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits

Chocolate chip cookies were accidentally invented in 1930 by Ruth Wakefield, who co-owned the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts.

While baking cookies, she ran out of baker’s chocolate, which was supposed to melt into the dough.

Instead, she used a crumbled chocolate bar, expecting it to melt evenly, but the chocolate chunks remained intact.

Yogurt:

Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits

Yogurt was also likely discovered by accident. Central Asian herdsmen stored goat’s milk in animal stomachs for preservation.

Over time, the milk thickened and became sour due to the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Mozzarella:

Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits

Mozzarella is believed to have been created when curdled milk accidentally fell into boiling water at a cheese factory.

King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US

King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US
Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured

Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured
Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot

Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot

Prince Harry to welcome special royal guest at Invictus games

Prince Harry to welcome special royal guest at Invictus games

Da Vinci’s tree paintings hold shocking secret about nature’s growth
Da Vinci’s tree paintings hold shocking secret about nature’s growth
South Korea tightens airline rules after Air Busan fire
South Korea tightens airline rules after Air Busan fire
Valentine’s Day chocolates hit with price hike amid cocoa shortage
Valentine’s Day chocolates hit with price hike amid cocoa shortage
Donald Trump announces to begin talk to end war after Putin call
Donald Trump announces to begin talk to end war after Putin call
Tulsi Gabbard makes history as first ex-Democrat to lead national intelligence
Tulsi Gabbard makes history as first ex-Democrat to lead national intelligence
King Charles brings together UK political leaders for dinner at Windsor Castle
King Charles brings together UK political leaders for dinner at Windsor Castle
World's first laughter museum, HahaHouse, opens in Croatia
World's first laughter museum, HahaHouse, opens in Croatia
Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Giant Schnauzer becomes champion at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Elon Musk's son X takes centre stage in White House debut with Trump
Elon Musk's son X takes centre stage in White House debut with Trump
Trump reacts as U.S. teacher returns home after Russian imprisonment
Trump reacts as U.S. teacher returns home after Russian imprisonment
Trump executive order brings forward new records on JFK assassination
Trump executive order brings forward new records on JFK assassination
Salman Rushdie recounts stabbing attack moment to court for first time
Salman Rushdie recounts stabbing attack moment to court for first time