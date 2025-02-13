Foods that were created by accident and now became HUGE hits

Combining different cuisines to create food fusion is common worldwide but sometimes cooking experiments don’t always go as planned.
There are some famous foods that were not intentionally invented but were created by mistakes.
Sometimes mistakes can lead to surprisingly amazing food combinations or textures that become favourites.
Do you know, some of the most popular foods like chocolate chip cookies and french fries were discovered unexpectedly?
Let’s take a look at 5 fascinating stories behind iconic foods:
French fries:
French fries were first made by villagers in a French-speaking area of Belgium.
These villagers originally fried small fish for meals, but when the river froze in winter, they substituted potatoes, cutting them to resemble the fish before frying them.
Although this practice is common in the village this technique have made unexpected discovery which is now become the most popular dish in the world.
Ice lolly:
Ice lollies (popsicles) were also accidentally invented. In 1905 an eleven-year-old boy named Frank Epperson left a glass of powdered lemonade soda and water with a wooden stirrer outside overnight.
Due to freezing temperatures, the mixture froze, creating what is believed to be first ice lolly.
He initially called it the “Epsicle” and sold it to local children and afterwards he reintroduced it when he was an adult in an event with the name “popsicle.”
Chocolate chip cookies:
Chocolate chip cookies were accidentally invented in 1930 by Ruth Wakefield, who co-owned the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts.
While baking cookies, she ran out of baker’s chocolate, which was supposed to melt into the dough.
Instead, she used a crumbled chocolate bar, expecting it to melt evenly, but the chocolate chunks remained intact.
Yogurt:
Yogurt was also likely discovered by accident. Central Asian herdsmen stored goat’s milk in animal stomachs for preservation.
Over time, the milk thickened and became sour due to the growth of beneficial bacteria.
Mozzarella:
Mozzarella is believed to have been created when curdled milk accidentally fell into boiling water at a cheese factory.