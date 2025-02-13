Sports

Raphael Varane reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's secret to success

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane played together for several years at Real Madrid

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Raphael Varane reveals Cristiano Ronaldos secret to success
Raphael Varane reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's secret to success

Former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo invested heavily in both his physical and mental well-being to reach his level of success.

Varane also praised Ronaldo’s determination and dedication both on and off the field.

In an interview with L’Equipe, he discussed Ronaldo’s commitment and how it has helped him sustain a long and successful career, as per SportsKeeda.

He added, "Firstly, he has an extraordinary physique. More importantly, he understood very young, very early on, that he needed to invest in his body to achieve his ambitions."

The player shared, “He invested a lot of money throughout his career in his care, physically, mentally, or in performance research. That's the big difference with many high-level athletes: he did it from the start of his career when he was at Manchester United."

Ronaldo and Raphael played together for several years at Real Madrid and later played together briefly at Manchester United.

Ronaldo is widely considered as one of the greatest players in the Real Madrid’s history.

In 438 matches, the Portuguese start scored 450 goals and registered 131 assists for Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Raphael was a strong defender, known for his speed during his time at Real Madrid.

He played 360 matches for the club, scoring 17 goals and registered seven assists.

King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US

King Abdullah returns to Jordan after key diplomatic engagements in UK, US
Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured

Car crashes into crowd in Munich leaving several injured
Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot

Hania Amir embraces true 'Aquarius' spirit in glam birthday photoshoot

Prince Harry to welcome special royal guest at Invictus games

Prince Harry to welcome special royal guest at Invictus games

Jos Buttler fires back at critics questioning England’s preparation in India
Jos Buttler fires back at critics questioning England’s preparation in India
Travis Kelce opens up about Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles
Travis Kelce opens up about Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles
Andy Murray reveals his favourite Big Three to coach
Andy Murray reveals his favourite Big Three to coach
Sam Kerr speaks up after being cleared of racially harassing police officer
Sam Kerr speaks up after being cleared of racially harassing police officer
Rubiales shocking admission sends World Cup kiss scandal into new turmoil
Rubiales shocking admission sends World Cup kiss scandal into new turmoil
Luka Doncic dominates Utah Jazz in LA Lakers debut
Luka Doncic dominates Utah Jazz in LA Lakers debut
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Al-Nassr for another year, sources confirm
Bernie Ecclestone slams Lewis Hamilton ‘nonsense’ ventures, fashion choices
Bernie Ecclestone slams Lewis Hamilton ‘nonsense’ ventures, fashion choices
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date
Novak Djokovic gives major injury update as reveals return date
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Travis Kelce breaks silence over heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Will Travis Kelce retire? Patrick Mahomes drops major hint after tough loss
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory
Super Bowl 2025: Eagles shatter Chiefs' three-peat dreams with 40-22 victory