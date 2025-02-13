Raphael Varane reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's secret to success

Former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo invested heavily in both his physical and mental well-being to reach his level of success.
Varane also praised Ronaldo’s determination and dedication both on and off the field.
In an interview with L’Equipe, he discussed Ronaldo’s commitment and how it has helped him sustain a long and successful career, as per SportsKeeda.
He added, "Firstly, he has an extraordinary physique. More importantly, he understood very young, very early on, that he needed to invest in his body to achieve his ambitions."
The player shared, “He invested a lot of money throughout his career in his care, physically, mentally, or in performance research. That's the big difference with many high-level athletes: he did it from the start of his career when he was at Manchester United."
Ronaldo and Raphael played together for several years at Real Madrid and later played together briefly at Manchester United.
Ronaldo is widely considered as one of the greatest players in the Real Madrid’s history.
In 438 matches, the Portuguese start scored 450 goals and registered 131 assists for Real Madrid.
On the other hand, Raphael was a strong defender, known for his speed during his time at Real Madrid.
He played 360 matches for the club, scoring 17 goals and registered seven assists.