Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Trending

Saba Qamar announces reunion with Usman Mukhtar after sad ‘Pamaal’ ending

Usman Mukhtar and Saba Qamar set to appear in new drama after ‘Pamaal’ success

  • By Bushra Saleem
Saba Qamar announces reunion with Usman Mukhtar after sad ‘Pamaal’ ending
Saba Qamar announces reunion with Usman Mukhtar after sad ‘Pamaal’ ending 

Saba Qamar has shared a new delightful update for her Pamaal fans as she announces an exciting reunion with Usman Mukhtar.

After the tragic ending of Malika and Raza in Pamaal, Saba and Mukhtar are all set to appear in another drama, Muamma.

The new suspense thriller drama, featuring Saba Qamar, Usman Mukhtar, Nabeel Zuberi, Ali Ansari, Anoushay Abbasi, and Asma Abbas, is all set to hit the screen next week.

The Cheekh actress shared a teaser of her upcoming drama on her Instagram, giving her fans insights into her new character, Jahan Ara.

The teaser has sparked fans' reactions as social media users express their excitement to see their favourite actors together on screens once again.

A user wrote, “Raza & Malika reunion!”

“Raza and Malika are back don’t worry,” another added.

Netizens also cannot stop themselves from praising Saba for her phenomenal acting skills.

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi expressed her admiration for the Case No. 9 actress, saying, “You are the ultimate diva.”

“Is there any role that Saba Qamar can't do... & that too to perfection?! The year belongs to SQ!” a user wrote.

A fan commented, “She is truly a woman who never disappoints. Every time she appears on screen, it becomes a masterpiece. From Case No. 09 Sehar to Pamaal Malika and now Jahan Ara, she has delivered one hit after another this year.”

The first episode of the drama Muamma is all set to premiere on Wednesday, December 24.

Ranveer Singh shatters his own record with ‘Dhurandhar’s massive success

Ranveer Singh shatters his own record with ‘Dhurandhar’s massive success
Varun Dhawan hypes 'Border 2' with special message ahead of film release

Varun Dhawan hypes 'Border 2' with special message ahead of film release
Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set

Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan share fun banter with Amitabh Bachchan at KBC set
Akshay Kumar joining THIS ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star for mega onscreen reunion

Akshay Kumar joining THIS ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ star for mega onscreen reunion
Mahira Khan takes subtle dig at Saba Qamar after her controversial remarks

Mahira Khan takes subtle dig at Saba Qamar after her controversial remarks

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ teaser debuts on big screen with ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ teaser debuts on big screen with ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’
Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary

Farhan Saeed dedicates new love song ‘Manzar’ to Urwa Hocane on 9th anniversary
Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

Dharmendra’s final movie faces delay due to 'Dhurandhar' fever

Dharmendra’s final movie faces delay due to 'Dhurandhar' fever

Akshaye Khanna enjoys worldwide love for iconic character in ‘Dhurandhar’

Akshaye Khanna enjoys worldwide love for iconic character in ‘Dhurandhar’
Radhika Apte opens up about 'awful' debut film experience

Radhika Apte opens up about 'awful' debut film experience
Mawra Hocane drops emotional message ahead of 2nd last ‘Jama Taqseem’ episode

Mawra Hocane drops emotional message ahead of 2nd last ‘Jama Taqseem’ episode

Popular News

'Percy Jackson' star Walker Scobell reacts to driving test result on air

'Percy Jackson' star Walker Scobell reacts to driving test result on air
21 minutes ago
Flu and Norovirus cases increase as Northeast and South enter peak season

Flu and Norovirus cases increase as Northeast and South enter peak season
42 minutes ago
Alan Cumming to bring his signature charm to 2026 BAFTA Film awards ceremony

Alan Cumming to bring his signature charm to 2026 BAFTA Film awards ceremony
51 minutes ago