Saba Qamar announces reunion with Usman Mukhtar after sad ‘Pamaal’ ending 

Saba Qamar has shared a new delightful update for her Pamaal fans as she announces an exciting reunion with Usman Mukhtar.
After the tragic ending of Malika and Raza in Pamaal, Saba and Mukhtar are all set to appear in another drama, Muamma.
The new suspense thriller drama, featuring Saba Qamar, Usman Mukhtar, Nabeel Zuberi, Ali Ansari, Anoushay Abbasi, and Asma Abbas, is all set to hit the screen next week.
The Cheekh actress shared a teaser of her upcoming drama on her Instagram, giving her fans insights into her new character, Jahan Ara.
The teaser has sparked fans' reactions as social media users express their excitement to see their favourite actors together on screens once again.
A user wrote, “Raza & Malika reunion!”
“Raza and Malika are back don’t worry,” another added.
Netizens also cannot stop themselves from praising Saba for her phenomenal acting skills.
Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi expressed her admiration for the Case No. 9 actress, saying, “You are the ultimate diva.”
“Is there any role that Saba Qamar can't do... & that too to perfection?! The year belongs to SQ!” a user wrote.
A fan commented, “She is truly a woman who never disappoints. Every time she appears on screen, it becomes a masterpiece. From Case No. 09 Sehar to Pamaal Malika and now Jahan Ara, she has delivered one hit after another this year.”
The first episode of the drama Muamma is all set to premiere on Wednesday, December 24.