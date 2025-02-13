Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning

Kanye West is not so welcomed on X!
On Thursday, February 13, the Vultures 1 rapper made a comeback on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), just three days after he deactivated his account following a series of anti-Semitic statements and posts, reported Radaronline.
The 47-year-old rapper, whose reappearance soon made him trend on the platform, however, now has an unexpected warning added to it.
His X account is now flagged with a “sensitive content” warning for anyone, trying to view his account, without being a user of the platform.
"Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content. You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?" reads the warning.
The outlet also reported that Ye’s all offensive posts that he shared recently have also vanished from his feed.
However, it is still unknown whether the posts were deleted by the rapper himself or were taken down by the authorities.
His only post from February 10 which now remains, reads, "Since I'm getting kicked off Twitter soon everybody is a Nazi until a real Nazi pulls up."
Kanye West began a series of anti-Semitic remarks after his and Bianca Censori’s shocking stunt at Grammys 2025.