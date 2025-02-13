Entertainment

Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning

The ‘Carnival’ rapper returned to X just three days after his account was deactivated

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 13, 2025
Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning
Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning

Kanye West is not so welcomed on X!

On Thursday, February 13, the Vultures 1 rapper made a comeback on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), just three days after he deactivated his account following a series of anti-Semitic statements and posts, reported Radaronline.

The 47-year-old rapper, whose reappearance soon made him trend on the platform, however, now has an unexpected warning added to it.

His X account is now flagged with a “sensitive content” warning for anyone, trying to view his account, without being a user of the platform.

"Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content. You're seeing this warning because they post potentially sensitive images or language. Do you still want to view it?" reads the warning.

The outlet also reported that Ye’s all offensive posts that he shared recently have also vanished from his feed.

However, it is still unknown whether the posts were deleted by the rapper himself or were taken down by the authorities.

His only post from February 10 which now remains, reads, "Since I'm getting kicked off Twitter soon everybody is a Nazi until a real Nazi pulls up."

Kanye West began a series of anti-Semitic remarks after his and Bianca Censori’s shocking stunt at Grammys 2025.

Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning

Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning
Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study

Yogurt consumption can reduce colon cancer risk, study

Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz

Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz
Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day

Meghan Markle shares sweet message for Prince Harry before Valentine’s Day
Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz
Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz
Ben Affleck stars in ‘The Accountant 2’ trailer after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck stars in ‘The Accountant 2’ trailer after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding
Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘fake followers’ as she nears 400 million
Kylie Jenner under fire for ‘fake followers’ as she nears 400 million
Dua Lipa steps out for date night with Callum Turner after big announcement
Dua Lipa steps out for date night with Callum Turner after big announcement
Kanye West blasts Lyor Cohen for slamming his antisemitic remarks
Kanye West blasts Lyor Cohen for slamming his antisemitic remarks
Angelina Jolie’s kids take bold step to help her move on after Brad Pitt split
Angelina Jolie’s kids take bold step to help her move on after Brad Pitt split
Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian makes heartfelt reflection on divorce with Kanye West
Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use
Khloé Kardashian reveals her reaction to ex-husband Lamar Odom's drug use
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Colleen Hoover wipes Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively snaps from Instagram after return
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
Dua Lipa surprises fans with special release as she gears up for world tour
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?
John Lithgow to play Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' TV series?