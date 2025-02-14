Rihanna takes sons court to support A$AP Rocky amid felony trial 

Rihanna recently took her two sons to the court to support partner, A$AP Rocky, amid his long-running gun trail.
As reported by PEOPLE magazine, the Fenty Beauty founder made a rare appearance with her sons, RZA and Riot, in the Los Angeles court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre on Thursday, February 13th, to attend the significant case proceeding of her beau.
During the court trial, Rihanna was wearing a grey raincoat with a high collar, which she paired with matching high boots.
The 36-year-old singer-turned-businesswoman walked into the court hall alongside her sons during the prosecution's opening statements.
Rihanna and Rocky's sons were well-behaved during their first appearance at the court.
According to an insider, the mother-of-two even told her little ones to "wish Daddy good luck" before the case proceedings.
The Work hitmaker and her two toddlers, whom she shares with Rocky, attended the final trial of the rapper's gun lawsuit.
The 36-year-old rap icon's former pal, A$AP Relli, filed a lawsuit back in November 2021, in which he accused the father-of-two of firing a semi-automatic handgun on Relli.
However, Rocky and Relli have been involved in a messy legal battle since then. The trial began on January 24 and will reportedly end on Friday, February 14th, 2025.
The Los Angeles judge dismissed the claims of A$AP Rocky and determined that in the next and final case proceeding, he must submit strong evidence against his accuser, or else he would face up to 24 years in prison.