Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon takes 'tough decision' for her iconic 'Legally Blonde' role

Reese Witherspoon was last seen in 'Legally Blonde' as Elle Woods back in 2003

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 14, 2025
Reese Witherspoon takes tough decision for her iconic Legally Blonde role
Reese Witherspoon takes 'tough decision' for her iconic 'Legally Blonde' role  

Reese Witherspoon has passed her classic role of Elle Woods to Lexi Minetree for the upcoming installment of Legally Blonde.

The 48-year-old actress turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, February 13, to share a heartwarming video clip to announce the Law and Order: SVU actress will now play her iconic character in the new movie.

In the viral footage, Witherspoon was seen speaking with Minetree before telling her that she is going to replace the Good Morning America actress in the forthcoming prequel of the comedy-romance film.

Minetree and the producer could be heard saying, "We had to make a really hard decision the other day and we wanted to tell you in person because you’ve just worked really hard."

"And we just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore because you got the part. You’re Elle Woods," You're Cordially Invited starlet disclosed.

After learning the exciting update, Minetree burst into tears.

The mother-of-three also penned a heartwarming caption beside the emotional video, which read, "Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!"

"After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree," she concluded.

Reese Witherspoon has portrayed the character of Elle Woods in the first part of Legally Blonde, released in 2001, she then reprised her role in the film's sequel in 2003.

Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement

Diljit Dosanjh sparks anticipation with major announcement

King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle

King Charles reminisces old skiing memories amid cancer battle

Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees

Trump administration takes shocking decision for probationary employees
Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids

Princess Madeleine of Sweden gushes over brother Prince Carl Philip’s kids
Kate Hudson turns heads at 'Running Point' premiere with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Kate Hudson turns heads at 'Running Point' premiere with fiancé Danny Fujikawa
Justin Bieber's flirtatious remarks for Keke Palmer raise Hailey's concerns
Justin Bieber's flirtatious remarks for Keke Palmer raise Hailey's concerns
Robert Pattinson gives huge update on ‘The Batman Part II’ as he teases 'cool' storyline
Robert Pattinson gives huge update on ‘The Batman Part II’ as he teases 'cool' storyline
Kanye West finally opens up about Bianca Censori divorce speculations
Kanye West finally opens up about Bianca Censori divorce speculations
Lady Gaga chokes back tears revealing why she almost quit music: 'Really hard'
Lady Gaga chokes back tears revealing why she almost quit music: 'Really hard'
'Cobra Kai' stars announce engagement: We’re so happy’
'Cobra Kai' stars announce engagement: We’re so happy’
Rihanna takes sons court to support A$AP Rocky amid felony trial
Rihanna takes sons court to support A$AP Rocky amid felony trial
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco announce surprise collaborative album
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco announce surprise collaborative album
Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning
Kanye West’s X comeback flagged with ‘sensitive content’ warning
Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz
Selena Gomez drops surprise note for Benny Blanco amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ buzz
Ben Affleck stars in ‘The Accountant 2’ trailer after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck stars in ‘The Accountant 2’ trailer after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with surprise beach wedding