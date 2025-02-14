Reese Witherspoon takes 'tough decision' for her iconic 'Legally Blonde' role  

Reese Witherspoon has passed her classic role of Elle Woods to Lexi Minetree for the upcoming installment of Legally Blonde.
The 48-year-old actress turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, February 13, to share a heartwarming video clip to announce the Law and Order: SVU actress will now play her iconic character in the new movie.
In the viral footage, Witherspoon was seen speaking with Minetree before telling her that she is going to replace the Good Morning America actress in the forthcoming prequel of the comedy-romance film.
Minetree and the producer could be heard saying, "We had to make a really hard decision the other day and we wanted to tell you in person because you’ve just worked really hard."
"And we just wanted to tell you that you don’t have to audition anymore because you got the part. You’re Elle Woods," You're Cordially Invited starlet disclosed.
After learning the exciting update, Minetree burst into tears.
The mother-of-three also penned a heartwarming caption beside the emotional video, which read, "Allow me to introduce you to the new Elle Woods!"
"After watching so many incredible auditions for the new Elle prequel series on @PrimeVideo, we finally found our Elle. And today, I got to break the news myself! Meet @leximinetree," she concluded.
Reese Witherspoon has portrayed the character of Elle Woods in the first part of Legally Blonde, released in 2001, she then reprised her role in the film's sequel in 2003.