Jennifer Lawrence set to deliver second baby on THIS date

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her second child, and an insider has revealed when the Golden Globe award winner may deliver the baby.
According to the sources, the baby is due to arrive in early spring, around March 20, 2025.
“Jennifer is not having the baby this month,” the insider told DailyMail.
They further added, “The child is due in early spring so there is still some time.'”
This comes after Lawrence's publicist confirmed her pregnancy in a statement to Vogue in late November.
In October, an insider teased to People magazine that Lawrence's son Cy “will be 3 when the new baby arrives.”
“She loves being a mom. She’s thrilled to be pregnant again. It feels like the perfect timing to her. Her son will 3 when the new baby arrives,” they said.
Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child on February 23, 2022.
“I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. 'Newborns are just so amazing,” she told Vogue at the time.
On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in the upcoming film Die My Love alongside Robert Pattinson, Sissy Spacek, and Nick Nolte.