Sabrina Carpenter, Dolly Parton drop vengeful music video on Valentine’s day

Sabrina Carpenter gave fans a revenge-styled music collaboration with Dolly Parton as a Valentine's surprise.
As reported by Mail Online, the Nonsense singer dropped official music video for the new version of her massive-hit Please Please Please featuring Dolly Parton on late Thursday night.
In the three-minute music video, Sabrina was seen acting alongside the country legend at the Thelma & Louise-inspired plot.
The classic 1991 film revolved around a dutiful housewife Thelma helping out her pal Louise, when she kills a man and run from the authorities.
Sabrina turned to her Instagram on Lovers Day to announce the music video release, noting, "Dolly and me singing in a pickup truck!!!! I am so honored to have one of my biggest idols on a song that means so much to me."
The song is about the Espresso crooner begging her partner to not embarrass her after their relationship become public, the original video featured her-then boyfriend Barry Keonghan.
This new rendition of Please Please Please is part of the deluxe edition of Sabrina’s Grammy Award-winning album Short n’ Sweet.
The black-and-white video follows the glamorous duo as they try to run from the police after kidnapping Sabrina’s ex-boyfriend, who is tied up and thrown into the back of the truck with his head covered.
Fans were quick to notice the dig at the Saltburn actor, who was rumoured to cheat on Sabrina, leading to their breakup.
One user wrote in the comment, "I love how Sabrina literally wrote please please please to tell Barry not to f –k up and cheat on her and then he did just that- AND NOW SHE DROPS THIS!!! WHAT AN ICONNNN."
"A song revolving around your ex dropping on Valentine’s Day with Dolly Parton is devious work," another fan penned.
While a third gushed about the duo, noting, "Sabrina and Dolly Parton collab was smth we didn’t know we needed."
Sabrina Carpenter released Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) with all 12 original tracks and four brand new tracks including Bad Reviews, Couldn’t Make It Any Harder, 15 Minutes and Please Please Please feat. Dolly Parton