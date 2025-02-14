Kim Kardashain share cryptic post amid Kanye West, Bianca divorce rumours

Kim Kardashian has shared a cryptic post amid ongoing speculations about Kanye West and Bianca Censori divorce rumours.
On Friday, February 14, the SKIMS founder reposted her sister Khloé Kardashian, featuring a very important message.
The text of the post read, “It's important to understand that toxic ash and or waste should never be disposed of in regular landfills or dumps due to the environmental risks it poses.”
“The improper disposal of any hazardous materials can result in contamination of water sources, soil, and air, harming ecosystems and human health,” the statement further read.
Her cryptic post came after the American rapper and the Australian model made headlines for “publicity stunt” at Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025.
Recently, Daily Mail reported an “exclusive” story that Kanye and Bianca Censori were breaking up on February 13.
Shortly after, the Hollywood Reporter refuted this claim, “Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press.”
Notably, Kim and her ex husband Kanye finalized their divorce on November 29, 2022.