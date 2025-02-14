Ethan Slater finally reveals difficult ‘private life’ with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater has gotten candid about “difficult” side of dating famous girlfriend Ariana Grande.
The romantic couple have been dating since 2023, they even worked together on the hit film Wicked.
During a recent chat with GQ magazine, Ethan shared, "Obviously, it was a really super big year. I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public.
"There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love,” he added.
However, the These Untold Secrets alum also reflected on the “beautiful” aspect of life.
Ethan continued, "So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard.. But, of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited."
Notably, he finalized divorce with ex wife Lilly Jay in 2024.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially finalized their divorce in March 2023.