Selena Gomez receives unique Valentine's Day gift from Benny Blanco 

Benny Blanco wanted to make every moment special for his fiancé, Selena Gomez, on Valentine's Day.
The 36-year-old music producer turned to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt video clip of himself and the surprise gift he prepared for the Calm Down singer.
According to the viral footage, Benny showcased a trail of tortilla chips leading to Selena's bathroom, he arranged the multiple chips that read, "I heart you."
He then panned his camera over the white bathtub, which was filled with queso cheese dip, as it was the singer’s favourite snack to munch.
The popular songwriter also performed his and Selena's newly released track, Scared Of Loving You, from her new musical album, I Said I Love You First.
Benny penned a heartwarming caption on the special day for Selena, "When your [fiancée] isn't much of a flowers girl."
This post came shortly after the couple announced their first collaboration after their surprise engagement in December.
Taking to Instagram, Selena Gomez announced on Thursday, February 13th, about her fourth musical album, on which she worked alongside fiancé Benny Blanco.
The I Said I Love You First album will be released on March 21, 2025.