Justin Baldoni pleads to dismiss Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' explosive claims 

Justin Baldoni has urged the authorities to dismiss the bombshell claims made by Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
The legal representative of the Clouds star, Mitchell Schuster, submitted a letter to the federal court judge on Friday, February 14th.
In the letter, he requested that the couple should be prevented from accessing his client’s phone and text records.
Mitchell labelled Blake and Ryan's demands 'flagrantly overbroad' and argued that they should not be allowed to expose his client’s extremely private records and web browser history.
"It is hard to overstate how broad, invasive, and atypical these Subpoenas truly are, this is civil litigation, not a criminal prosecution, and (Lively and Reynolds) are not the FBI," he added.
Justin and his lawyer made these comments after a notice submitted by Blake and Ryan's attorneys to telecommunications companies AT&T and T-Mobile.
The purpose of this notice was to gather further evidence to support their claim that Justin was involved in a smear campaign against the Gossip Girl starlet.
For those unaware, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December 2024, when the actress accused her It Ends With Us co-star of sexual harassment.
The trial for the case is scheduled to begin in March 2026.