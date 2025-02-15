Virat Kohli’s heartfelt gift to Kevin Pietersen’s son melts hearts online

England cricket legend Kevin Pietersen’s son, Dylan, received a signed Indian jersey from cricket star Virat Kohli.
Pietersen, who has a strong and friendly relationship with Kohli shared a heartfelt post on Instagram showing his son wearing the signed jersey.
The jersey had Kohli’s autograph along with a message that reads, “To Dylan, with best wishes.”
In his Instagram post, Pietersen expressed his gratitude to Kohli, with a caption, noting, "Got home and gave @dylanpietersenphotography a gift from @virat.kohli and it goes straight on! Fits like a glove. Thanks buddy!.”
Both the players became close friends during the early years of the Indian Premier League (IPL), when Pietersen played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as per NDTV Sports.
During his time with RCB, Pietersen played 13 matches and scored a total of 329 runs. He also managed to score two half centuries, which his highest score being 66.
On the other hand, Kohli recently played in the One Day International (ODI) series against England.
He is now set to play in the ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to take place on February 19.