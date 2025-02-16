Nicole Kidman gushes over Charli XCX's iconic fashion move  

Entertainment

'Babygirl' star Nicole Kidman Cheers on 'Brat' crooner Charli XCX for heartwarming TikTok gesture

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Nicole Kidman reacted to Charli XCX's viral TikTok video clip after expressing her desire to work with female filmmakers in the industry.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Babygirl starlet shared a screenshot of the Brat hitmaker's recent TikTok footage on February 15th, Saturday.

In the clip, Charli is seen wearing a white T-shirt featuring three photos of Nicole and her name "NICOLE" in bold letters. 

The Perfect Couple actress also included a caption for her post, "Looks like I need to get myself a #brat shirt now @charli_xcx." 

On February 14th, Friday, the popular popstar released two video clips on her TikTok handle, showing her dancing skills on Clairo's superhit track Sofia.

Meanwhile, in another clip, she could be spotted wearing the T-shirt and said, "It got me thinking, what if we made a record with guitars and strings or both?"

This is not the first time Charli XCX showcased her unwavering support for Nicole. 

However, she has even admitted previously that the actress' comedy-thriller film To Die For has inspired her to produce music for her sixth studio album, Brat, which she released last month.

This social media interaction between Nicole and Charli came after the Aquaman actress revealed the real reason why she always wanted to work with female directors in Hollywood.

In a conversation with an Italian publication, IO Donna, Nicole Kidman stated that she feels in tune with women’s stories, and being around people of similar gender can make it easy to portray the emotions on screen. 

