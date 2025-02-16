Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams reconcile after public argument

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams appear to have put their differences aside after a public spat last month.
At the time, the Gladiator II star was spotted locked in a tearful argument with his singer girlfriend before she stormed out of a restaurant.
However, the couple was seen embracing on Thursday night outside the Noel Coward Theatre after Mescal's appearance in A Streetcar Named Desire, before heading out to a romantic dinner in Soho.
“Paul came out of the stage door to say hello to about 100 fans and was signing autograph,” an onlooker told Daily Mail.
They continued, “Gracie was standing on the street watching on but stayed very much back, in the shadows, so she was not noticed. She kept a very low profile.”
“Paul then walked back into the theatre and, after the fans cleared off, he reappeared. She was waiting for him and they went round the corner to hide. They were kissing and hugging before walking off arm-in-arm to dinner,” the onlooker added.
For the appearance, the Normal People star donned his trademark Adidas Samba trainers, ankle-basher black jeans and a black jumper as he puffed on a cigarette.
Meanwhile, Abrams wore a pair of blue jeans, and a beige jumper with another black jumper wrapped around her neck.
Paul Mescal is currently reprising his role as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire for a limited three-week run in London's West End.
While, Gracie Abrams has kicked off the European leg of her tour and will return to the UK for six shows in March.