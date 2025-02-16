Entertainment

Tom Holland announces huge giveaway for ‘Spider-Man 4’

  February 16, 2025


Tom Holland has announced a major giveaway for fans, ahead of Spider-Man 4 release.

On Saturday night, the Avengers: Endgame star shared that he is starting a giveaway where fans can win a Spider-Man 4 “meet & greet.”

He captioned the post, “By entering this giveaway, you could win: a day on the set of Spider-Man 4 for a meet & greet, tour of the studio and lunch with me.”

Tom further wrote, “PLUS, an all expenses paid trip for two to London, three nights hotel accommodation, £1,000 spending money, Airfares from anywhere in the world and, two tickets to any West End show of your choice.”

He will star alongside his rumoured fiancée, Zendaya.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor concluded the post, “Sweepstakes close 23rd February 2025 at 11:59pm EST. Click the link in my bio to enter - good luck!”

Notably, the release date of Spider-Man 4 has not been announced yet.

However, last year Tom shared that reading phase for the film has begun.

The romantic couple got engaged between Christmas and New Year's 2024.

Their engagement was confirmed by Tom’s father, Dominic Holland, on January 11, 2025. 

