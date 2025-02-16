Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi

Royal

Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein, also stressed on strong Jordan-Egypt ties in meeting with President El Sisi

  • February 16, 2025
Crown Prince Hussein is meeting the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El Sisi!

On Sunday, February 16, the future king of Jordan held a meeting with the Egyptian President in Cairo where they discussed about the longstanding friendship and ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Hussein conveyed greetings on his father, King Abdullah’s behalf and also commended the efforts that Egypt has put in to rebuilt Gaza.

“I met today with Egypt President His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and we stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Egypt, and our keenness to maintain coordination between our countries,” penned Hussein in the caption.

The post also featured a photograph of Crown Prince Hussein with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

In the meeting, the eldest child of King Abdullah also ensured Jordan’s support for Egypt’s efforts to rebuilt Gaza and host the upcoming emergency Arab summit with is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2025.

Meanwhile, President El Sisi also appreciated King Abdullah’s sincere commitments and proactive steps towards the progress of Jordan.

They also discussed the possible ways to reconstruct Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and also called for maintaining the ceasefire and increasing aid to the Strip.

