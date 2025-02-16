Entertainment

Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun's rumored girlfriend, found dead at age 24

The ‘Bloodhound’ and ‘A Brand New Life’ starlet Kim Sae-ron has been found dead at home

  February 16, 2025
Kim Sae-ron has passed away!

On Sunday, February 16, 2025, Reuters reported that the South Korean actress, who was known for her roles in 2016’s Mirror of the Witch and 2023’s Bloodhound, was found dead at her home at the age of 24.

While Kim Sae-ron’s cause of death has not been revealed yet, as per the police, there was no foul play.

Yonhap News Agency, in its article, reported that the actress’s body was discovered when her friend visited her residence in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, and reported the death to police at around 4:50 pm.

“We have not found any signs of foul play as of yet, but we are investigating the circumstances of the death,” a police spokesperson told the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that in May 2022, Kim Sae-ron’s DUI crash, in which her vehicle crashed into a transformer, forced her to go into hiding. The accident made her step back from acting and take part-time jobs to compensate the damages and settlement.

Moreover, in March 2024, Kim Sae-ron sparked dating rumors with Kim Soo-hyun, a South Korean A-list actor, by posting a snap with him on her social media handle before quickly deleting it.

Later on, the Queen of Tears actor’s agency, Gold Medalist, issued a statement in which they denied the speculations.

"The dating rumors concerning Kim Soo-hyun are entirely groundless. The photo in question seems to have been taken back when both actors were under the same management. We are unclear about the motives behind Kim Sae-ron's decision to post and then promptly remove the photo," the statement said.

Kim Sae-ron’s movies and TV shows include Bloodhound (2023), The Man from Nowhere (2010), Mirror of the Witch (2016), A Girl at My Door (2014) and The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim (2021).

