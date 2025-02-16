Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap

Prince William proved that always got Kate Middleton’s back!
The Prince of Wales once helped his wife to avoid a major royal fashion disaster.
An advisor of William told The Times of London that the future King saved the Princess of Wales from embarrassment, who was gonna was an “inappropriate” outfit.
“Before Kate realised [sic] that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully, having taken advice, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate,” he shared, “He told Kate she looked as if she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue.”
The insider added, “Everyone thought this was very funny, including, to her credit, Kate.”
Princess Kate seemingly has a good sense of humour so she didn’t take his joke to heart.
William appreciated her humour in their 2010 engagement interview, “She’s got a really naughty sense of humor, which really helps me because I’ve got a really dirty sense of humor.”
Notably, the royal couple left the U.K on Thursday for a family holiday with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince.
Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate and William will not attend BAFTAs at the Royal Festival Hall.