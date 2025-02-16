Royal

Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap

Princess Kate and Prince William jet off to island for a family holiday with kids

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 16, 2025
Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap
Prince William helps Kate Middleton to avoid wardrobe mishap

Prince William proved that always got Kate Middleton’s back!

The Prince of Wales once helped his wife to avoid a major royal fashion disaster.

An advisor of William told The Times of London that the future King saved the Princess of Wales from embarrassment, who was gonna was an “inappropriate” outfit.

“Before Kate realised [sic] that as a senior royal you have to dress carefully, having taken advice, she once bought an outfit that William considered inappropriate,” he shared, “He told Kate she looked as if she’d just run through a charity shop covered in superglue.”

The insider added, “Everyone thought this was very funny, including, to her credit, Kate.”

Princess Kate seemingly has a good sense of humour so she didn’t take his joke to heart.

William appreciated her humour in their 2010 engagement interview, “She’s got a really naughty sense of humor, which really helps me because I’ve got a really dirty sense of humor.”

Notably, the royal couple left the U.K on Thursday for a family holiday with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince.

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate and William will not attend BAFTAs at the Royal Festival Hall.

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie cheer at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie cheer at Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
Ronaldo warning about Spanish referee goes viral after Bellingham's red card

Ronaldo warning about Spanish referee goes viral after Bellingham's red card
Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games

Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games
France to host European leaders as US, Russian envoy meets in Saudi Arabia

France to host European leaders as US, Russian envoy meets in Saudi Arabia
Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives touching gift from Ukraine at Invictus Games
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Andrew gets order to leave Royal Lodge from Charles after ‘disaster’
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Hussein commends Egypt’s efforts for Gaza in meeting with El Sisi
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release joint statement after bombshell claims
Prince William, Princess Kate miss BAFTAs and leave UK for secret holiday
Prince William, Princess Kate miss BAFTAs and leave UK for secret holiday
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
Jordan Royal Family send heartfelt wishes to Princess Iman on baby birth
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
King Charles marks National Apprenticeship Week with insightful factory tour
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Princess Iman of Jordan welcomes first baby with husband Jameel
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry reunites with royal couple at Invictus Games after Meghan leaves
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry takes humourous jab at former soldier during Invictus Games
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Prince Harry warned to be ‘very worried’ about Trump's next move
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology
Princess Eugenie pays Heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute to husband with little apology