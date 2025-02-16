Drake secures Wireless festival gig after Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl snub

Drake has been announced as the headliner for all three nights of Wireless Festival’s 20th anniversary after Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl snub.
The God's Plan hitmaker will take the stage in London’s Finsbury Park from July 11 to 13
As per The Standard, Burna Boy, Summer Walker, and Vybz Kartel are also set to feature on the lineup.
A spokesman for the festival said, “His Finsbury Park residency marks a groundbreaking moment never before seen at Wireless. Holding the title for the audience’s most requested artist since the festival’s inception, his presence will be a milestone, further solidifying his legacy in Wireless’ story.”
The spokesman continued, “King of dancehall, Vybz Kartel, is set to make his highly anticipated return to Europe for one of his first performances on the continent in over a decade. Wireless Festival will welcome him to the stage this summer for his debut UK performance, marking a monumental moment in history. The day is set to be a once-in-a-lifetime event as Kartel celebrates his incredible legacy in music.”
Drake’s Wireless festival gig came after his rival Kendrick Lamar performed diss-track Not Like Us at Super Bowl halftime show.