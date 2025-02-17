OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announces ChatGPT's new ‘pretty good’ update

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in a post, announced that ChatGPT has gotten a “pretty good” update.
According to Mint, Altman, after announcing the update recently, had an interesting exchange of words with Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas, who also created China’s DeepSeek AI rival project, Deep Research.
An interesting conversation between two AI project owners began after Altman wrote on X, “We put out an update to ChatGPT (4o). It is pretty good. It is soon going to get much better, team is cooking." To which Srinivas asked, “Sorry, what's the update?”
In a reply, OpenAI CEO explained, “Among many other things, it's the best search product on the web! Check it out and lmk what you think.”
The exchange went on with Srinivas's thrilling response, who wrote, “LOL, I just mogged you yday, check this out (link of a post about the launch of Deep Research for Perplexity).”
Instead of any harsh reply, Altman maturely turned the conversation and referred to their meeting possibly at the recent Paris AI Summit and appreciated him saying, “Since you nicely apologised to me in person for all the mean tweets last week, I'm going to let this go and :) keep cooking out there! proud of you.”
Furthermore, Perplexity's Deep Research tool works like a human researcher. It can perform dozens of searches, read hundreds of sources, and reason what to do next. It also summarises all the information in a "clear and comprehensive report" that can be easily exported.