Intense storms, heavy rain claim at least nine lives in US 

Wild winds, heavy rain and flooding wreaked havoc in Southeast part of United States

  February 17, 2025
Severe rainfall submerged roads and houses in the south-eastern parts of US, leaving nine dead over the weekend.

As reported by BBC, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said eight people have died in his state and suggested that the number could go up, at a press conference on Sunday, February 16. 

The governor also warned the residents to "stay off the roads right now and stay alive," following the rescue of hundreds of people who got stranded in flood, with many stuck in their cars. 

Along with that, the storms left hundreds of thousands of household without power on Sunday night.

In Georgia, a death was recorded as a man lying in his bed was struck by an uprooted tree that crashed into his home.

Kentucky, Alabama, Tennessee, West Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia were some of the states that were under storm-related alert this weekend.

These were the same states that suffered catastrophic damage in September from Hurricane Helene.

As per National Weather Service (NWS), some parts of Kentucky received up to 15 cm (6in) of rain, which resulted in flooding.

The sudden increase of rain caused river level to rise, trapping vehicles in several feet of water.

Notably, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey issued a state of emergency in 13 counties over the weekend, as he turned to X to inform residents to be careful.

