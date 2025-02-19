Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games

Prince Harry has received a sweet subtle nod from his father King Charles in monarch’s new public engagement.
On Wednesday, his majesty visited the Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies.
During his outing, Charles praised Harry's former Invictus Games colleague, David Henson.
The British monarch asked, "Are you still taking part in games and sports?"
To which he replied, "So I'm a touch too old, I think.”
David told Charles that he took part in Harry’s sporting event in in 2014 and 2016, Paralympics in 2016, adding, “and I stayed one of the trustees of the Invictus Games until the end of 2023 - so I've certainly been involved with it. I'm back in the defence industry now."
King gave a one-word sweet response upon hearing that he participated in Harry’s Invictus Games, "Fantastic.”
Shortly after the visit, Royal Family posted pictures from the outing and wrote, “The King has visited the Centre for Injury Studies at @ImperialCollege London, highlighting the vital research that takes place here.”
The statement read, “His Majesty heard how Imperial applies lessons learned from previous conflicts, including in Afghanistan and Iraq, to support the wounded in Ukraine.”
Notably, Prince Harry concluded the sporting even in Canada last week.