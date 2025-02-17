Karan Johar makes candid revelation about Alia Bhatt 

Karan Johar launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood with his film Student of The Year.
In an interview with YouTube channel Game Changers, Bollywood’s acclaimed filmmaker sang praises for Alia.
The Lust Stories director revealed, “I always felt that Alia would become a star, but could not imagine that she would become such an actress.”
During the same, KJO mentioned that while Student of the Year was Alia’s emotional launch, her professional launch was Highway.
KJO considered Highway to be the film that truly established Alia as an actress and opened new doors for her.
He further stressed on the game-changing film of his career, “When I was working on the film 'My Name is Khan', I felt that this film was out of my scope. After 12 years I realized that I have really figured out how to direct and now I am a director."
To note, Student of the Year which collected about US$1.25 million fell in the second week in most markets and closed at around $3 million from the overseas markets.
On the person front, Alia Bhatt who calls Karan Johar, her godfather, married her longtime lover Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022.