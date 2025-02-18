Shakira expresses heartfelt gratitude after hospitalisation  

Shakira shared heartfelt gratitude after being rushed to the hospital due to abdominal issues.
The 48-year-old Colombian singer turned to her X account on Sunday, February 16, to share the update on her critical health issues.
Shakira also thanked her fans and well-wishers for outpouring their unwavering support to the singer, who has been suffering with an undisclosed form of abdominal issues.
The El Jefe songstress penned a heartwarming caption for her post, "Thank you all for your loving messages, You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart."
This health update came after the La La La crooner announced that her upcoming musical concert in Peru has been postponed as her doctor has advised to rest.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shakira wrote, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalised."
"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," she added.
Shakira has arrived in Lima on Friday as part of her ongoing tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she began on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The pop star is also promoting her 12 studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which she released in 2024.