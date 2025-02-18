Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance speculations debunked

The Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas sets record clear on Tom Cruise romance rumours

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 18, 2025
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance speculations debunked
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance speculations debunked  

Ana de Armas seemingly debunked the romance speculations with Tom Cruise as she was recently seen spending quality time with her boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta.

The couple, who began dating each other in November last year, was spotted strolling together in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, February 17. They were also seen sharing a hot drink during their outing.

For the outing, the Cuban-Spanish actress was wearing a brown leather jacket and coordinated pants, which she accessorised with a white bag.

While her beau Manuel looked dapper in a dark coat and matching jeans. 

To elevate his casual look, he wore stylish sunglasses in black.

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance speculations debunked

This appearance of the two came a few days after the 36-year-old actress was photographed in London with the Mission Impossible hit maker.

As reported by Mail Online, on February 13, 2025, the two actors were all smiling as they greeted fans and hopped into a taxi together.

Shortly after the release of these images on social media, speculations about a potential romance between them began to circulate.

However, an insider later revealed to People magazine that the two actors are not in a relationship, as they previously met for a work meeting for a potential collaboration. 

Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI

Elon Musk introduces Grok-3 AI chatbot to compete with OpenAI

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance speculations debunked

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance speculations debunked

Meghan Markle makes surprising announcement after reuniting with Harry

Meghan Markle makes surprising announcement after reuniting with Harry
Novak Diokovic makes bold statement about doping agencies after Sinner's case

Novak Diokovic makes bold statement about doping agencies after Sinner's case
Madonna makes major announcement about upcoming musical project
Madonna makes major announcement about upcoming musical project
Guy Pearce moved to tears recalling ‘disturbing’ encounter with Kevin Spacey
Guy Pearce moved to tears recalling ‘disturbing’ encounter with Kevin Spacey
Shakira expresses heartfelt gratitude after hospitalisation
Shakira expresses heartfelt gratitude after hospitalisation
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ignite controversy after 'SNL' appearance
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ignite controversy after 'SNL' appearance
Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?
Selena Gomez to collaborate with Gracie Abrams for new song?
Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed
Kim Sae-ron’s tragic cause of death finally revealed
Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?
Kim Sae-ron’s death holds secret message for rumored boyfriend Kim Soo-hyun?
Timothée Chalamet recalls embarrassing moment before becoming famous
Timothée Chalamet recalls embarrassing moment before becoming famous
Ed Sheeran celebrates turning 34 with vibrant birthday bash
Ed Sheeran celebrates turning 34 with vibrant birthday bash
Jelly Roll reunites with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Jelly Roll reunites with Prince Harry during Invictus Games closing ceremony
Kim Sae-ron’s death ignites rage over gender bias in Korean showbiz
Kim Sae-ron’s death ignites rage over gender bias in Korean showbiz
Chris Hemsworth takes break from work to enjoy secret ‘getaway’
Chris Hemsworth takes break from work to enjoy secret ‘getaway’