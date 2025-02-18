Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas romance speculations debunked  

Ana de Armas seemingly debunked the romance speculations with Tom Cruise as she was recently seen spending quality time with her boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta.
The couple, who began dating each other in November last year, was spotted strolling together in Madrid, Spain, on Monday, February 17. They were also seen sharing a hot drink during their outing.
For the outing, the Cuban-Spanish actress was wearing a brown leather jacket and coordinated pants, which she accessorised with a white bag.
While her beau Manuel looked dapper in a dark coat and matching jeans.
To elevate his casual look, he wore stylish sunglasses in black.
This appearance of the two came a few days after the 36-year-old actress was photographed in London with the Mission Impossible hit maker.
As reported by Mail Online, on February 13, 2025, the two actors were all smiling as they greeted fans and hopped into a taxi together.
Shortly after the release of these images on social media, speculations about a potential romance between them began to circulate.
However, an insider later revealed to People magazine that the two actors are not in a relationship, as they previously met for a work meeting for a potential collaboration.