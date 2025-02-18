Entertainment

Gracie Abrams shares first post amid Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco collab buzz

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco ignited possible collaboration speculations with Gracie Abrams on Instagram

Gracie Abrams is giving a huge shoutout to her Amsterdam and Stuttgart fans!

Just a few hours after sparking a buzz of excitement among her fans by hinting at a possible collaboration with Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco, The Secret of Us hitmaker turned to her official Instagram handle to drop a carousel of snaps.

In the post, which was shared on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the I Miss You, I’m Sorry crooner gave a big nod to her Germany and the Netherlands crowd.

Among multiple red heart emojis, Abrams wrote, Amsterdam and Stuttgart,” expressing her love for the fans.

The collection of photos provided some heartwarming and touching peeks into Gracie Abrams recent concerts in the two cities, featuring several of the singer’s fans cheering on her as she performed the delightful shows.

It is worth mentioning that after the Amsterdam concert on February 17, the Close To You singer is set to amaze the German crowds once again with her shows been scheduled in Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Berlin on February 19, 21, and 22, 2025.

Moreover, on Monday, February 17, Benny Blanco turned to Instagram and shared a video featuring Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams discussing something while sitting comfortably on a bed.

The video quickly ignited speculations about possible collaboration among the trio for a new song in Gomez and Blanco’s new album, I Said I Love You First, whose first track, Scared of Loving You, has already been released.

